Smith will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Smith will be making his fourth consecutive start and looks to have at least temporarily settled in as Oakland's everyday shortstop. Though Smith likely doesn't have a long leash given that he enters Wednesday's contest having slashed .143/.143/.143 through 29 plate appearances on the season, the 3-15 Athletics aren't teeming with appealing alternatives, especially with two of their top hitters in Seth Brown (oblique) and Ramon Laureano (groin) recently moving to the injured list.