Smith left Monday's game against the Astros early due to a knee contusion, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
According to Gallegos, Smith likely suffered the injury on a diving attempt near the dugout, but he appears to have avoided any significant damage. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay stated after the game that he expects Smith to be available for the second game of the series Tuesday.
