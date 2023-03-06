Smith, who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-3 Cactus League loss to the Padres, is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) across seven Cactus League contests.

Smith has hit safely in three of the last four exhibitions, and he also notably got Cactus League play off to a rousing start with a two-hit, three-RBI day against the Diamondbacks on Feb. 25. On the other hand, he has a 0:8 BB:K so far this spring after posting a 27.8 percent strikeout rate in the majors in 2022, and a 30.0 percent rate at Triple-A. The 26-year-old struggled to a .180/.216/.302 slash line across 151 plate appearances at the big-league level last year, but he's put up impressive power/speed numbers at every minor-league stop and can potentially fill in at shortstop, third base designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.