Smith will start at third base and bat sixth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Smith is getting his seventh start in a row and looks to be locked in as the Athletics' everyday third baseman against both left- and right-handed pitching now that the more versatile Sheldon Neuse has moved into picking up regular at-bats at several different positions. Despite the steady playing time, Smith hasn't offered much from a fantasy perspective since slugging a grand slam in a May 3 loss to the Rays. In the five games that followed, Smith went 1-for-15 with a triple, a walk and no runs or RBI.