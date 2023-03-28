Manager Mark Kotsay announced Monday that Smith didn't make the Athletics' Opening Day roster and will begin the season with Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was in the running to claim Oakland's last bench spot, but Brent Rooker instead won the job. Smith began last season as the club's primary third baseman but played in just 47 big-league games and had a .518 OPS and 27.9 percent strikeout rate. He had a .268/.31/.446 slash line across 86 contests for Las Vegas last year, and he'll likely receive another look in the majors at some point in 2023.