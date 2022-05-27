Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smith started the past five games and will take a seat after going 4-for-16 with a double, an RBI and two runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will man the hot corner in his place.
More News
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Multi-hit effort in Sunday's loss•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Second straight two-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Day off Friday•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Collects three hits in twin bill•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Handling everyday role•