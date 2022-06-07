Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith will take a seat for the second time in three games while the Athletics give new Triple-A Las Vegas call-up Matt Davidson a look at third base. Though Oakland is in rebuilding mode and is prioritizing the development of younger players, Smith could be at risk of a demotion if his ongoing slump continues much longer. Over his last 10 games, Smith has gone 1-for-30 while striking out 11 times and drawing only two walks.