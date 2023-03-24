Smith went 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles that netted three RBI, a double and a run in a Cactus League tie with the Rangers on Thursday.

Smith's torrid spring continued with his fourth multi-hit effort of Cactus League play, which pushed his average to .385 and his RBI total to 14. The 26-year-old does have 15 strikeouts in 46 plate appearances, but the upside he's flashed when putting the ball in play seemingly gives him job security as a reserve infielder who could progressively work himself into a solid amount of playing time.