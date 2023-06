Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Smith joined the Athletics' offensive barrage in the seventh inning, leaving the yard via a 383-foot shot to left field for his fourth homer of the season. The shortstop had been mired in a 3-for-20 slump over the eight games prior to Sunday's, but manager Mark Kotsay appears committed to continuing to afford Smith near-everyday playing time for the moment.