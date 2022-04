Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Smith (ankle) took part in full baseball activities Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Smith, who is recovering from a bone bruise in his left ankle, was able to take batting practice in the cage and field grounders at third base as part of an extended workout. Kotsay said after the workout that Smith could soon head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list at some point next weekend.