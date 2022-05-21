site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not in Saturday's lineup
Smith isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Smith started in the last seven games and hit .190 with a homer, three RBI and seven strikeouts. Sheldon Neuse will shift to third base while Cristian Pache starts in center field.
