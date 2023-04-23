site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Smith started the past six games and will step out of the lineup Sunday after he went 5-for-22 during that span. Tyler Wade will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Texas.
