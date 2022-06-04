site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Kevin Smith: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't starting Saturday against Boston.
Smith started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Chad Pinder starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
