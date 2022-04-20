The Athletics placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a bone bruise in his left ankle, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith was spotted with his left ankle in a walking boot Tuesday, so his move to the IL a day later doesn't come as a major surprise. The rookie infielder has gotten off to a rough start to 2022, slashing .161/.212/.226 with a 30.3 percent strikeout rate across 33 plate appearances. Smith's absence for at least the next week and a half should give Sheldon Neuse more job security as the Athletics' primary third baseman.