The Athletics recalled Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Smith will come up from the minors to replace Lawrence Butler, who was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .324/.372/.653 through 183 plate appearances in the minors this season, but his success has yet to translate over into the big leagues.
More News
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Tearing up Triple-A pitching•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Another full game on defense•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Leaves yard in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Three-RBI day in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Plays field in rehab game•