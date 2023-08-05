Smith (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
The 27-year-old is fully recovered from the back strain that sent him to the injured list in mid-June, but he won't rejoin the big club now that he's healthy. Smith has appeared in 34 MLB games this season and has a .191/.216/.330 slash line and 33.3 percent strikeout rate in 102 plate appearances.
