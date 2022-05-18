Smith went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday, his second consecutive two-hit effort.

With Wednesday's production, Smith pulled his average back up over the Mendoza Line to .209. The 25-year-old had belted his second home run of the season in Tuesday's win, a two-run shot that had staked Oakland to an early 2-0 lead in what was ultimately a 5-2 victory. Nine of Smith's 19 hits have impressively gone for extra bases thus far, so if he can continue to pick up the pace at the plate the more he acclimates to big-league arms, he could turn into a viable fantasy asset over the course of his rookie season.