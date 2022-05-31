Smith (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old exited Monday's matchup with Houston due to a knee bruise, and he'll be withheld from the lineup for at least one game. Manager Mark Kotay previously said he expected Smith to be available Tuesday, so there's a chance he makes an appearance off the bench.
