Smith went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Smith kicked off the fifth inning with a single and then stole second before coming around to score on a base hit by Esteury Ruiz. The 26-year-old has just three hits and a 10:0 K:BB over 23 plate appearances since being called up April 10.