site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-kevin-smith-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith isn't starting Monday against the Rays.
Smith started in the last two games and went 3-for-7 with a double, an RBI, a steal and a strikeout. Sheldon Neuse will shift to third base while Jed Lowrie serves as the designated hitter Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read