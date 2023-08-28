Smith is hitting .392 with six home runs and 19 RBI over the 76 plate appearances he's logged with Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned to the Aviators on Aug. 5.

Smith also has a pair of steals and walks apiece along with 15 runs over that 18-game span, which comes on the heels of a six-game rehab assignment with the Aviators where he posted a .381 average and 1.123 OPS. The 27-year-old's big-league body of work has been in stark contrast to those numbers, however, as Smith has a forgettable .191/.216/.330 slash line over 34 games with the Athletics this season. Consequently, it's uncertain a non-contending team like Oakland will invest a spot in Smith when rosters expand Sept. 1,