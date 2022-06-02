Smith (knee) went 0-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
The rookie had missed Tuesday's matchup with a knee bruise, but he was able to start and play a full game at third base Wednesday. Smith is still mostly scuffling against big-league arms, as his season line stands at an unsightly .200/.227/.336 following Wednesday's contest.
