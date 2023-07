Pina is 0-for-4 with a strikeout over two games since being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The veteran backstop returned to a clear-cut No. 2 role at catcher behind Shea Langeliers since his return essentially coincided with Carlos Perez hitting the injured list with a fractured left thumb. Pina has drawn starts in two of his first three games, filling in behind the dish in one and designated hitter in the other.