Dull was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull will be replaced by another fresh arm from the minors after appearing out of the bullpen during each of the past two days. Over 12 appearances with Oakland this season, he's struggled to a 6.30 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. Expect to see him back in the majors in the near future due to the constant revolving door that is a big-league bullpen.