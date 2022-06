Neuse went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Neuse mustered the only multi-hit effort of the afternoon for the punchless Athletics. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in each of his first two games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, a cautiously optimistic sign he may be able to carry over some of the hot hitting that was a hallmark of his two-week stint with the Aviators.