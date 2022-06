Bolt (hamstring/oblique) has produced a .379/.438/.517 slash line with a double, a home run, seven RBI and six runs across 32 plate appearances over seven rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Bolt has consistently punished both El Paso and Albuquerque pitching over that span, producing four multi-hit efforts along the way. The 28-year-old has played several games in the field without setback, so it's possible he's deemed ready for activation within the coming days after an extended absence.