Bassitt did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Kansas City. He allowed a run on one hit and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

The lone run against Bassitt was a fourth-inning sacrifice fly by Mike Yastrzemski in the fourth inning. It was a welcome bounce-back after Bassitt coughed up six runs in just 2.1 innings in his last appearance. He threw 91 pitches (54 strikes) Sunday and walked multiple batters for the first time since July 3; Bassitt had walked only two batters over his previous 23 frames. The veteran righty is now sporting a 4.12 ERA with a 126:33 K:BB through 129 frames. Bassitt is lined up for a road matchup with the Dodgers next weekend.