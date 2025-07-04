Bassitt (8-4) earned the win Thursday over the Yankees, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Bassitt had to contend with traffic for most of his outing, though he managed to hold the Yankees to three runs while posting his highest strikeout total since April 16 en route to an eventual 8-5 Toronto victory. It was a step in the right direction for Bassitt, who gave up nine runs (eight earned) in just two innings in his last outing against the Red Sox. Overall, the 36-year-old right-hander sports a 4.32 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 102:28 K:BB across 18 starts (100 innings) this season. Bassitt is currently scheduled to face the White Sox on the road his next time out.