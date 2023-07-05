Bassitt allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

Bassitt unraveled in the sixth inning, allowing a three-run home run to Luis Robert that temporarily cost Toronto the lead. It was a second straight quality start for Bassitt, who had an uneven June with a 4.59 ERA over six starts (33.1 innings). The right-hander is at a 4.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 98:36 K:BB through 105.2 innings over 18 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for one more start in the first half, which would come over the weekend in Detroit.