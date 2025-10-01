Bassitt (back) is expected to be available to pitch during the ALDS, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bassitt landed on the 15-day injured list late in the regular season with lower-back inflammation, but he's made good progress with the injury since then. While it appears likely Bassitt will be included on the Blue Jays' ALDS roster, it's unclear whether the club will use him in the rotation or bullpen.