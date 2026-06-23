Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Fans eight in no-decison

Cease did not factor into the decision Monday against the Astros, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings.

Cease surrendered an early RBI-single by Isaac Paredes in the first inning before settling into a groove, retiring 13 consecutive batters at one point while piling up seven strikeouts during the stretch. The right-hander ran into trouble in the sixth, issuing back-to-back walks and then allowing an RBI single to Jose Altuve that ultimately ended his night. Cease's swing-and-miss stuff remained electric, as he recorded his eighth consecutive outing with at least seven strikeouts. Since the beginning of May, the 30-year-old has posted a 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB across 41.2 innings. He is slated to face off against Texas at home next.