Cease allowed one run on one hit and one walk over 1.2 innings during the Blue Jays' split-squad game against the Phillies on Saturday. He struck out three.

Making his Grapefruit League debut for Toronto, Cease's first pitch of the day popped at 98.3 mph, and he topped out at 98.9 mph with his four-seamer. The right-hander did serve up a second-inning solo shot to Bryan De La Cruz, but otherwise it was a strong first outing in a Jays uniform as he tossed 19 of 33 pitches for strikes. Cease will slot in at the top of the rotation after the 30-year-old right-hander signed a seven-year, $210 million deal over the winter. He's topped 200 strikeouts in five straight seasons, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 during that stretch while averaging about 32 starts and 177 innings a year.