Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Nearly dials up no-no

Cease (6-4) picked up the win Wednesday in a 10-0 rout of the Giants, scattering one hit and three walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out 11.

The right-hander took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, but Heliot Ramos broke it up with a leadoff single, ending Cease's afternoon at 118 pitches (81 strikes). It was his sixth start of the season with double-digit strikeouts, and Cease heads into the All-Star break with a 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and American League-leading 148 strikeouts in just 98.1 innings. He's on the short list to get the start for the AL in the All-Star Game.