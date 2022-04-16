Ryu is getting treatment for forearm soreness following a poor start Saturday against Oakland, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. He gave up five runs on six hits in four innings of work, striking out just one.

Ryu was knocked around in the top of the second inning, with the Athletics opening the frame with four straight hits and scoring three runs. Sean Murphy added a two-run homer in the top of the third. Ryu has now allowed 11 runs in 7.1 innings to start the season, and it now looks as though an injury may be the cause of his struggles. He could be sent for tests Sunday morning depending on how his arm feels.