Ryu (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.
Ryu was able to keep his normal turn in the rotation and pitched well despite being forced from his last start after taking a comebacker off of his right knee. Making just his third start of the season following returning from Tommy John surgery, Ryu allowed two unearned runs in the first, then allowed only one more hit over his next four innings as the Jays staked him to a six run lead and were not forced to extend him beyond five innings. His next scheduled start is lined up for next weekend's series in Cincinnati.
