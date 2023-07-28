Ryu (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Orioles in Toronto, Keegan Matheson reports.

Ryu made his final minor-league rehab start a week ago but has since rejoined the big club and has been throwing bullpen sessions to stay fresh. As he makes his return from Tommy John surgery, Ryu is expected to be part of a temporary six-man rotation while the Blue Jays go through a long stretch with no off days. Ryu pitched well on his rehab assignment and shouldn't be on a strict pitch limit versus Baltimore.