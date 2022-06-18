Ryu (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Saturday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Ryu was diagnosed with UCL damage to his left elbow last week, but the Blue Jays spent the last several days weighing several surgical options. Although the team's medical staff considered some revised procedures, the southpaw ultimately underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career. The surgery will force Ryu to miss 12-to-18 months, meaning he won't be able to return until at least the second half of the 2023 season. It's not yet clear whether the 35-year-old will pitch for the Blue Jays again since he's entering the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract in 2023.
