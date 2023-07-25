Ryu (elbow) isn't expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list during Toronto's weekend series against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu is slated to throw a bullpen either Monday or Tuesday, but the team doesn't expect him back in the starting rotation until next week. The Blue Jays may have a better idea of when the southpaw will make his 2023 season debut following his upcoming side session.