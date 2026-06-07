Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: No-decision vs. Baltimore

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gausman did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Gausman was dominant through four innings, limiting the Orioles to just one baserunner over that span. Unfortunately for the right-hander, he proceeded to give up four runs in the fifth inning, three of which came on home runs from Taylor Ward and Colton Cowser. It was a bit of bad luck for Gausman, as three of those runs wouldn't have happened if Brandon Valenzuela could have squeezed a foul tip that would've ended the inning with a strikeout, which ultimately led to an RBI double from Blaze Alexander. Gausman escaped with the no-decision after his teammates rallied for five runs in the fifth, but he's now given up four runs in back-to-back starts, which has him at a 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 80 innings this season. His next start is slated for next weekend at home against the Yankees.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!