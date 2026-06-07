Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: No-decision vs. Baltimore

Gausman did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Gausman was dominant through four innings, limiting the Orioles to just one baserunner over that span. Unfortunately for the right-hander, he proceeded to give up four runs in the fifth inning, three of which came on home runs from Taylor Ward and Colton Cowser. It was a bit of bad luck for Gausman, as three of those runs wouldn't have happened if Brandon Valenzuela could have squeezed a foul tip that would've ended the inning with a strikeout, which ultimately led to an RBI double from Blaze Alexander. Gausman escaped with the no-decision after his teammates rallied for five runs in the fifth, but he's now given up four runs in back-to-back starts, which has him at a 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 80 innings this season. His next start is slated for next weekend at home against the Yankees.