Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Gausman is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut at some point next week, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Gausman's delayed entry into the Blue Jays' spring pitching schedule isn't the result of an injury; instead, the veteran right-hander prefers to build up early in camp with a few live throwing sessions before he pitches in a game. Coming off a 2023 season in which Gausman finished third in the American League Cy Young balloting, the Blue Jays are more than happy to let the 33-year-old dictate how he readies himself for the upcoming season. The Blue Jays haven't formally named an Opening Day starter, but barring an injury developing during the spring, Gausman will almost certainly be toeing the rubber March 28 in Tampa Bay.