Gausman will make his next start Friday against the Rangers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He had tentatively been lined up for Saturday, but the Blue Jays will move Gausman up to Friday, when he will be on regular rest. Toronto wll go with a bullpen game Saturday in Texas.
