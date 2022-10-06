Gausman (finger) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The right-hander exited his final start of the regular season Sunday due to a laceration on his middle finger, and the bullpen session will help determine whether he'll be available to start during the AL Wild Card Series versus the Mariners. The Blue Jays have been encouraged by Gausman's recovery thus far, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, and he's the leading candidate to start Saturday in Game 2, assuming he checks out fine after throwing Thursday.
