Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Earns 25th save

Varland earned the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Varland was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff double to close the door. The 28-year-old has posted just one clean outing in five August appearances, but he's still managed a save and two wins during that stretch. On the season, he's 25-for-26 in save opportunities while boasting a 1.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 76:17 K:BB across 61.2 innings.