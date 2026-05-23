Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Earns two-inning save

Varland earned the save in Friday's 6-2 win over the Pirates, striking out three without allowing a baserunner over two scoreless innings.

Varland was called on to protect a 3-1 lead with two men on and no outs in the eighth inning and escaped the jam while allowing one inherited runner to score. He then returned for the ninth after the Blue Jays tacked on three more runs and retired the side once again. It marked the second time the 28-year-old has logged two frames in his past four outings, and he's now yielded just two earned runs through 25 appearances this season. Overall, he's 7-for-7 in save chances with a 0.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB across 27.2 innings.