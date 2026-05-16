Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Nabs win in extras
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varland (2-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Tigers, allowing two hits and striking out two over two scoreless innings.
Entering a tie game in the ninth inning, Varland gave up a couple singles but prevented Detroit from walking it off, then the right-hander remained on the mound after Toronto pushed across a run in the top of the 10th. Varland has reeled off nine straight appearances without giving up an earned run, and on the season he sports a dazzling 0.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 23.2 innings while converting all five of his save chances since taking over as the Jays' closer.
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