Varland (2-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Tigers, allowing two hits and striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Entering a tie game in the ninth inning, Varland gave up a couple singles but prevented Detroit from walking it off, then the right-hander remained on the mound after Toronto pushed across a run in the top of the 10th. Varland has reeled off nine straight appearances without giving up an earned run, and on the season he sports a dazzling 0.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 23.2 innings while converting all five of his save chances since taking over as the Jays' closer.