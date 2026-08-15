Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Notches 28th save

Varland struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 28th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Yankees.

It was a dominant performance from Varland, who wrapped up an effective bullpen day for the Blue Jays by fanning Ben Rice, Heliot Ramos and Luis Garcia on 13 pitches (nine strikes). It's the first time since July 27 that Varland has struck out multiple batters, but fatigue could be creeping in for the first-year closer -- his 58 appearances has him tied for seventh in the majors, and he shares a bullpen with three of the pitchers ahead of him on the list (Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher and Tyler Rogers). Since the All-Star break, Varland has a 1.76 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings while converting eight of nine save chances.