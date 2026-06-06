Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Secures 10th save

Varland tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Orioles. He did not record a strikeout.

Varland was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on just eight pitches. The 28-year-old is now a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances this season and has gone 17 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. He owns a 0.27 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB across 33.1 innings, with the lone knock on his fantasy value being that he's occasionally been deployed before the ninth frame in other high-leverage situations.