Varland recorded his second save of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Getting his first save chance after Toronto manager John Schneider officially announced that Jeff Hoffman would no longer be viewed as the team's primary closer, Varland seemed to buckle under the pressure, throwing 19 of 30 pitches for strikes as he gave up his first earned run of 2026. The right-hander kept his focus, however, and fanned Bo Naylor and Brayan Rocchio to end the threat. Varland still sports a 0.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 14 innings, but a repeat of Saturday's performance might encourage Schneider to give other relievers a look in the ninth.