Bolsinger (knee) was activated from the 10-day DL on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bolsinger returns having bypassed a minor-league rehab assignment after missing the minimum 10 days due to knee inflammation. He should be fresh and ready to provide length out of the bullpen with Chris Smith optioned down.

