Bolsinger was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bolsinger, who was also DFA'd and sent to Triple-A in June, has had a rough 2017 campaign with the Blue Jays, posting a 6.31 ERA over 11 appearances (five starts) while struggling with command en route to 27 walks. After allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks in Friday's blowout loss to Houston, the 29-year-old will likely find himself back in the minors -- assuming he clears waivers. Taylor Cole will take his spot in the Toronto bullpen.